The meeting, which was convened to discuss the ongoing security challenges, also expressed concern on the impact the terrorism is having on the people of that region.

Immediate technical deployment will be directed to Mozambique to aid its fight against the insurgency in its northern region of Cabo Delgado. This is a resolution for the SADC’s Double Troika Summit.

Last month, dozens were killed where IS-linked militants attacked a hotel in the coastal town of Palma.

The SADC Troika on Politics, Defence and Security led by Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi released a statement following their meeting. Without details – it’s committed to technical deployments but it’s not clear what that deployment will entail. There is also nothing on which countries will be involved in the deployment.

The statement, however, goes on to commend Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi’s leadership despite harsh criticism from other frontiers like human rights advocacy groups.

More than 700 000 people have been displaced and hundreds killed since the insurgency broke out in 2017.

The Troika also set another meeting for Ministers for the end of the month.

Discussions on expectations some had from the summit in the video below: