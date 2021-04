COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the globe.

South Africa has reported 452 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1 552 416.

There has been eight more COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the country’s death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic to 52 995.

The country has a 95% recovery rate with the total number of recoveries at 1 478 088.

Latest SA stats:

Latest updates on the COVID-19 crisis from Africa CDC: