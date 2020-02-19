The three, Sphamandla Nxumalo, Lindokuhle Nkosi and Andile Dlamini, tied Madinane up, assaulted him and later set him alight on a farm

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the gruesome murder of Nhlonipho Madinane near Utrecht in northern KwaZulu-Natal in 2018.

The court heard evidence that Madinane was dating the girlfriend of one of the accused. The three, Sphamandla Nxumalo, Lindokuhle Nkosi and Andile Dlamini, tied Madinane up, assaulted him and later set him alight on a farm.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says the accused were arrested in the Madadeni and Utrecht area.

“The one was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 12 years for robbery, while the other two were each sentenced to life imprisonment as well as 16 years for robbery. Their sentence came after the incident that took place on the 12th of November in 2018 where a body of a 34-year-old man known as Nhlakanipho Madinane was found along the old East Road near a farm in Utrecht with severely burnt injuries. The investigation was conducted and the perpetrators involved were identified and arrested at Madadeni in Utrecht.”