Three people have been killed on the N2 near the Mtunzini off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal when a vehicle veered and crashed into the back of another car.

One of the cars caught alight. IPSS medical rescue’s Paul Herbst says paramedics had to use the jaws of life to free the bodies of the three victims.

He says the driver of the other vehicle had fled the scene.

“IPSS medical rescue paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the N2 Southbound in the vicinity of Mtunzini offramp. On arrival, paramedics established the vehicle had veered into another vehicle resulting in one of the vehicles igniting. Three persons were entrapped in one of the two vehicles and all three succumbed to their injuries. The Jaws of life were used to free trapped bodies from the wreckage. The driver of the second vehicle has absconded.”

Traffic volumes increase in KZN

Traffic volumes on KwaZulu-Natal highways have picked up as inland holiday goers are returning home at the end of the Easter weekend. Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mali says more than 1 200 vehicles per hour have passed through the Marianhill Toll Plaza outside Durban at 9 o’clock this morning. Mali has urged motorists to continue adhering to road safety measures.

“We are anticipating a high volume of traffic today, especially on our national roads. Our holidaymakers are making their way to their respective destinations. Traffic count for 9 o’clock taken at Marianhill toll plaza northbound 1232 southbound 410. Mooi River northbound 1166, southbound 318, Tugela northbound 1 000, and southbound 257, Wedge northbound 425, and the southbound is 311,” says Mali.

At least 30 killed on Gauteng roads

Authorities in Gauteng say at least 30 people have been killed on the province’s roads over the Easter long weekend. It’s understood that most of these fatalities were a result of drunk driving, unsafe overtaking and excessive speed.

Reporter Molemo-Waone Mothoa is at the Petroport Panorama in Pretoria:

Gauteng traffic police are having a law enforcement operation at the Petroport Panorama N1, Pretoria. Major routes and freeways leading into the province are expected to be heavily congested by huge traffic volumes as many return to resume their economic activities.