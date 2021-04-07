Patel is accused of killing his wife and mother in 2015.

The state is expected to wrap up cross-examining double murder accused businessman Rameez Patel in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Patel allegedly assaulted, shot and killed his wife Fatima at the couple’s residence in Nirvana in April 2015. He is also accused of shooting and killing his mother in September of the same year.

Patel’s mother was allegedly on the verge of giving evidence against him. When Patel appeared in court on Tuesday, he was accompanied by his new wife.

There was a heated argument between Judge Joseph Raulinga and Patel’s lawyer, advocate Meshack Thipe.

Thipe was unhappy as he felt that Judge Raulinga was disrespecting him. He also felt that that Judge Raulinga always overruled him when he tried to object to the manner in which prosecutor, Lethabo Mashiane was cross-examining Patel.

Judge Raulinga denied Thipe’s accusations that he was unfair to the defence and said he has always been patient with both sides since the trial started six years ago.

Patel was being cross-examined about scratch marks he had the day Fatima was killed. He said he doesn’t remember what caused the marks on his neck. The state put to him that the scratch marks were caused by the struggle between him and his wife before he killed her.