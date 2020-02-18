The Springbok Rugby team has won the Team of the Year Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday.

 

They won ahead of fellow nominees the Toronto Raptors, Spain’s Men’s basketball team, the Liverpool soccer team, Mercedes Formula One, and the US Women’s Soccer team.

In naming the winners, Laureus Academy president Edwin Moses, says the Springboks showed a united team can make you better players, and unite a nation.

 

Siya Kolisi collected the trophy with a number of team members joining him on stage.

“First of all, I’d like to take this moment to thank the Laureus Academy for recognizing us as a team. Thank you, on behalf of my teammates and obviously all of those that couldn’t be here today and obviously on behalf of South Africa,” explains Kolisi.

 

Gymnast Simone Biles was named Sportswoman of the Year, while there was a joint men’s winner for the first time.

Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton and soccer superstar Lionel Messi shared the prize.

 

 