Springbok captain Siya Kolisi collected the trophy with a number of team members joining him on stage.

The Springbok Rugby team has won the Team of the Year Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday.

#StrongerTogether 🦌 💪 An incredible Rugby World Cup triumph which showed the unique power of sport to unite 🙌 Congratulations @Springboks on winning the Laureus World Team of the Year 🇿🇦#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/MHOupckGv4 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

They won ahead of fellow nominees the Toronto Raptors, Spain’s Men’s basketball team, the Liverpool soccer team, Mercedes Formula One, and the US Women’s Soccer team.

In naming the winners, Laureus Academy president Edwin Moses, says the Springboks showed a united team can make you better players, and unite a nation.

“To see the joy in kids faces back at home is exactly what we wanted to achieve and we hope it doesn’t end here.” “The Mandela spirit is always around.” Inspirational @Springboks captain @SiyaKolisi_Bear 🇿🇦#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs 🎥 Laureus Live: https://t.co/C2zTQ6Xvxq pic.twitter.com/J1ly9JKbu2 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

“First of all, I’d like to take this moment to thank the Laureus Academy for recognizing us as a team. Thank you, on behalf of my teammates and obviously all of those that couldn’t be here today and obviously on behalf of South Africa,” explains Kolisi.

The people’s champion @SiyaKolisi_Bear 🙌 A special and moving speech from the incredible World Team of the Year @Springboks‘ captain 🇿🇦 “We really touch lives in the way governments and politicians can’t do.” A true sporting inspiration 👏#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/e4h6P1Yvfx — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Gymnast Simone Biles was named Sportswoman of the Year, while there was a joint men’s winner for the first time.

Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton and soccer superstar Lionel Messi shared the prize.

Looking good! ❤️ if you would like to see the Boks walk away with a @LaureusSport Award in Berlin tonight! pic.twitter.com/DRFTkMwQa3 — Springboks (@Springboks) February 17, 2020