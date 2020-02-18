Midfielder Ntsako Makhubela drew some criticism from opposition fans during the weekend Durban derby win at AmaZulu after doing some step-overs late in the game when Abafana Bes’thende were 2-1 up in the opposition territory of King’s Park Rugby Stadium.

Steve Komphela says he will not discourage his Lamontvile Golden Arrows players from using their natural skill to express themselves on the pitch.

Komphela says there was nothing wrong with players using their talent to entertain.



There is no doubt divided opinion about the issue of showboating. Some analysts of the game even go as far as to say that showboating hampers the progress of African players and may even deter overseas clubs from signing them.

Whether this is true or not, no one knows for sure. However, Arrows coach Komphela says that when international superstars express themselves in a similar way fans and experts are wowed by their actions. This, the former Kaizer Chiefs boss believes, is double standards.

Komphela went on to recall an incident earlier in his career when he witnessed how legendary South African attacker Ace Khuse bamboozled Manchester United star Steve Bruce using his own natural skill.

It is moments like those that the Arrows coach says should be used as examples as to how to use one’s talent in the correct way on the football pitch. – Report by Thahir Asmal