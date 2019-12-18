Since the start of the festive season ten security guards at the OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg were dismissed after they were found in possession of stolen property. Ten other have been arrested for trespassing and attempts to smuggle items out of the airport

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is urging passengers who are travelling to and from airports around the country to be extra vigilant during this festive season as criminals will be on the prowl.

The police say they have increased deployments at all the countries airports as millions of passengers are expected to be flying to various destinations between now and January.

Since the start of the festive season 10 security guards at the OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg were dismissed after they were found in possession of stolen property. Ten others have been arrested for trespassing and attempts to smuggle items out of the airport.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says they always advising commuters and travellers over festive seasons.

“We always advising commuters and travellers during this festive season because, over and above them being in a joyful mood this festive season, there are criminal elements that are targeting those that are in a joyful mood and not vigilant enough. We are encouraging them to be extra vigilant and careful and also ensure that you have your valuables on your person and when you travelling in your car do not leave your handbags and laptops on your seat. Lock everything that is of importance in the boot,” says Muridili.



