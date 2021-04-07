Tens of thousands of people are feared to have been displaced following last month's attack, which claimed dozens of lives.

Southern African Development Community (SADC) security and defence ministers are expected to meet in Mozambique on Wednesday ahead of the planned Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

The gathering will discuss the instability and insurgency in Mozambique’s northern region of Cabo Delgado, where militants have been terrorising the region since 2017.

Botswana’s President Masisi announces urgent SADC troika:

The latest attack happened last month when dozens of people, including a South African man, were killed.

Heads of State will convene for the double summit in Maputo on Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, says ministers of Defence, State Security and International Relations will accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to the summit.

The international community has called for action to end the fighting in Cabo Delgado, with the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday welcoming an announcement by Mozambican authorities that the town of Palma had been cleared of ISIS linked militants and was once again secured.

Situation in Mozambique to impact investment in SADC region: