SA records 756 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle

South Africa has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 553 609.

The country has also recorded 79 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths to 53 111.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in Gauteng and in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

“Regrettably, we report 79 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 18 from the Free State, 25 from Gauteng, 25 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 0 from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga, 0 from the North West, 0 from the Northern Cape and 4 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 479 821.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 10 020 025.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 278 909.