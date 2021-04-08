For all official information and updates regarding COVID-19, visit the South African Department of Health's website at www.sacoronavirus.co.za

Home » Sci-tech »

SA records 756 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle

Richard Brooks
8 April 2021, 12:08 AM  |  SABC Digital News  | 

Image: Reuters

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 278 909.
South Africa has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 553 609.

The country has also recorded 79 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths to 53 111.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in Gauteng and in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

“Regrettably, we report 79 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 18 from the Free State, 25 from Gauteng, 25 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 0 from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga, 0 from the North West, 0 from the Northern Cape and 4 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 479 821.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 10 020 025.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 278 909.

This entry was posted on 08 Apr 2021,12:08AM at 12:08 AM and is filed under Coronavirus, Sci-tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Weather

 

SABC © 2021