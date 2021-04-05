The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 979 294, with 11 091 tests completed since the last report.

South Africa’s total number of COVID-19 infections has climbed to 1 552 416 COVID-19 cases, with 1 478 088 cumulative recoveries.

The death toll now stands at 52 995 after eight new deaths were reported.

Most of the new fatalities are from the Free State and Gauteng, which have recorded four deaths respectively.

Deaths and Recoveries

“Today eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 4, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 0. This brings the total to 52 995 deaths. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” says Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, in a statement.

Below are the latest COVID-19 stats:

The private sector accounts for 56% (5 604 422) of total tests, while the public sector accounts for 44% (4 374 872).

Although the country’s infection rate has stabilised, fears of COVID-19 third wave remain.

Discussing South Africa’s COVID-19 status with Dr. Ridhwaan Suliman: