SA records 437 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle

South Africa has recorded 437 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 552 853.

The country has also recorded 37 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday. This brings the total number of deaths to 53 032.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Free State.

“Regrettably, we report 37 more COVID-19 related deaths: 8 from Eastern Cape, 16 from the Free State, 9 from Gauteng, 0 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from the North West, 0 from the Northern Cape and 4 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 478 820.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 9 995 431.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 272 438.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 552 853 the total number of deaths is 53 032 the total number of recoveries is 1 478 820 and the total number of vaccines administered is 272 438. pic.twitter.com/vYj5W5fGVh — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 6, 2021

Mkhize has also confirmed that South Africa has signed an agreement to buy 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech dual-shot COVID-19 vaccine, adding that “payment processes are underway to close the deal in the next few days.”

The Department says the first batch from Pfizer is expected to arrive later in April.

Mass vaccination

The Minister says he will announce the details of the revised vaccination programme to the public and call on the first group of eligible citizens to register on the Electronic

Vaccination System.

“In preparation for the mass vaccination campaign, we have undertaken a deep study of the Sisonke Protocol to draw lessons from the programme and enhance the efficiency of future operations,” Mkhize explains.