The former Crime Intelligence boss, Richard Mdluli, is asking Judge Bert Bam to recuse himself from the trial in the Pretoria High Court, saying the judge is biased against him.

Mdluli, together with Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus, are accused of looting the Crime Intelligence’s secret slush fund. They are charged with fraud, corruption and theft.

Mdluli’s advocate, Ike Motloung, says Bam must recuse himself as he has shown during previous court proceedings that he is not interested in Mdluli’s freedom, that he allowed the media to record the proceedings without input from the parties, and that Bam issued a baseless warrant of arrest for Mdluli earlier this year.

Motloung told the court his case needs an open-minded judge without pre-conceived ideas. He says they fear Bam will not be impartial. The application continues.

