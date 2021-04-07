Real Madrid benefited from Toni Kroos' long ball as Marco Asencio rounded the keeper for his side's second goal.

Real Madrid have the advantage over Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie following a 3-1 win in Madrid on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are not having the best of seasons in their respective domestic leagues.

However, a lot was still expected from the two European giants when they clashed in Madrid.

The Zinedine Zidane-led men were the first on target with Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.

Moments later, Real benefited from Toni Kroos’ long ball as Marco Asencio rounded the keeper for his side’s second goal.

Early in the second half, Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored a vital away goal for the Reds. However, their joy was short-lived as Vinicius Junior completed his brace as Real won the match 3-1. In the other encounter, Manchester City was at home against Borussia Dortmund.

City took a 19th-minute lead with a classic counter-attacking move finished off by Kevin De Bruyne. In the second half, Erling Haaland’s pass on the half-turn found Marco Reus, who beat Ederson with a composed finish.

But then Phil Foden, who had been wasteful, made amends with a clinical finish from close range for City’s last-minute winner.

Two more matches will be played on Wednesday evening. Bayern Munich will take on French champions, PSG. The two sides will be missing key players, PSG striker Mauro Icardi is out with a thigh injury, while Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi tested positive for COVID-19.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with a knee injury, while winger Serge Gnabry also tested positive for COVID-19.

PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino says Bayern have a strong squad.

“The strength of Bayern Munich, I think, is the squad, the collective. And when Bayern Munich won the champions league, I think it is because you have a squad that is very strong, very good, not only 11 players and that is why they achieve what they achieve.”

In another match, Chelsea will be away against FC Porto in Spain. Chelsea’s 5-2 thumping at the hands of relegation-fighting West Brom on Saturday was their first defeat in 15 games in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.

That was followed by a training ground bust-up on Sunday between defender Toni Ruediger and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. But Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, says all is now well between his players…

“So, things got a little bit too heated up and the reaction was not okay but the reaction to it, how the guys handled the situation, especially Toni Ruediger and especially Kepa was amazing and showed like, how much respect they have in me and for each other because they sorted it out directly.”

Both legs of the Porto-Chelsea clash will be played in Spain due to restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.