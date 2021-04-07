Ramaphosa will also unveil Maxeke's monument in Gqugesi Village outside Fort Beaufort.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the Eastern Cape, where he is leading a delegation of the party’s top officials.

The ANC leaders are in the province to celebrate the life of struggle stalwart, Charlotte Maxeke, who would have turned 150 years old today.

Below is the live stream:

Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver a Maxeke Memorial Lecture at 2pm at the University of Fort Hare.

Ramaphosa will also unveil Maxeke’s monument in Gqugesi Village outside Fort Beaufort.

Eastern Cape Department of Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye is one of the members of the events organising committee.

“Maxeke is known to have said in one of her quotes that when we work, the work we do is not for ourselves, it is for the people and ensure that we live amongst the people. Whenever we rise, we must take them along So today [April 7], we are here to preach those values to the younger generations and ensure that whatever we do as the government of the province and nationally we lift our people as we rise,” explains Nkomonye.

Deputy ANC President is leading celebrations in Maxeke’s home province of Limpopo.

While the governing party’s Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, is observing the day in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Magashule’s address in Soweto is in the video below:

Maxeke was a religious leader, political activist and an academic. She was the first Black woman in the country to graduate with a university degree.