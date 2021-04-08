The four allegedly stole money belonging to the Makgatho Community Property Association.

The High Court in Polokwane has postponed the R4.8 million fraud and theft case against four people, including a former Member of Parliament, to next month.

Former MP, Stanfort Maila, and three co-accused allegedly colluded in the awarding of a farming tender and stole money belonging to the Makgatho Community Property Association in Limpopo.

Former Member of Parliament, Stanfort Maila, and his co-accused Maphala Mosena, who is the municipal manager of the Molemole Local Municipality, bank employee Manase Makgatho and former Chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association, Erick Makgatho, made their first appearance at the court on Thursday.

Their case has been postponed to the seventh of next month for trial.

The four allegedly stole money belonging to the Makgatho Community Property Association. The money was meant for boreholes and other agricultural resources. It was allegedly paid to Maphala’s wife’s company, but no services were delivered.

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says the matter has been postponed for lawyers to get the docket.

“The former African National Congress member of Parliament Moloko Stanfort Maila, Maphala Lazarus Mosena, Manase Steven Makgatho, Erick Makgatho appeared at the Polokwane Special Commercial Crimes Court earlier today.

The four accused are charged with counts of fraud, counts of money laundering and theft. The matter was postponed until 7th May 2021 for the state to provide the defense with a copy of the dockets and to set a trial date in the Limpopo High court Polokwane building,” adds Malabi-Dzhangi.

The four suspects were arrested last October, and are out on bail of R10 000 each.