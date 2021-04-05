PSG tweeted that Alessandro Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols.

Paris St Germain defender Alessandro Florenzi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich, the French club said on Monday.

Florenzi’s team mate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday’s game in Munich after testing positive on Friday.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus triggers a mandatory ten-day quarantine.

