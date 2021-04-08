The City of Tshwane says a stand-off between city employees and disgruntled residents ended peacefully following police intervention.

The City of Tshwane says police and members of the metro police foiled a hostage drama at the council’s offices in Akasia north of the capital.

The group forced council officials into talks to address their concerns over a lack of service delivery. A group of community members from an informal settlement in Soshanguve closed the gates at the municipal offices in Akasia and prevented staff from leaving or entering the premises.

The group’s demands included a tarred road.

City of Tshwane chief of staff Gordon Griffiths says, “In the City of Tshwane there was a brief situation when a group of protestors stormed the City’s building and prevented staff from leaving those buildings, as they had demands on service delivery that they wanted to be met.”

“The situation itself was largely resolved by the police and members of the TMPD deployed at the scene to de-escalate. The situation was managed and the MMC Dikeledi Selowa was at the protest scene and received the memorandum from the protestors who have since dispersed,” says Griffiths.