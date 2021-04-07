Proteas win the toss and decide to bowl first in 3rd ODI against Pakistan

South African captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the third and final One-Day International against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas, who are already without five players who played in the first two matches of the series due to Indian Premier League commitments, suffered another blow before the toss.

Star batsman, Rassie van der Dussen, was ruled out of the series-decider. The 32-year-old suffered a Grade One left quadricep muscle strain.

The medical team will evaluate and assess his progress as the T20 series approaches and make a final call on his participation in due course.

Proteas win second ODI by 17 runs