The death of two young children has rocked the Orange Farm community, south of Johannesburg. The Masoka and Nompalweni families are grappling to come to terms with the loss of eight-year-old Nkosinathi and seven-year-old Sbongiseni, who died minutes apart from each another last Friday.

The families believe that the children were poisoned.

Nkosinathi Masoka and Sbongiseni Nompalweni were close childhood friends. While most families celebrated the Easter weekend, the two families had to deal with the sudden passing of their children.

Sbongiseni’s grandmother, Buyiswa Nompalweni, says the children were inseparable.

“On that day, the child arrived from playing with his friends. He was hungry and we gave him food. After eating he wanted to bath. That is where he started showing problems. He didn’t want his mother to touch him on his head saying she hurt him. He was vomiting all the food he ate through his nose and mouth. His father rushed him to the local clinic. Later, when I asked his father where is the child, he said he’s no more.”

Nkosinathi’s family says they were informed by other children in the area that there were two men seen giving one of the children yogurt.

His aunt, Mapaseka Ralebakeng, says service from the clinic and law enforcement officials, in handling the matter, was poor.

“Two men arrived there at our home first, looking for neigbours. They had a chat with my neighbour and then left. We never took notice of what they were looking for. Children were still playing in the street. Our child was playing with neighbours’ child who is his friend. He was given a Danone and they both ate it. We thought doctors would put him on a drip just to save his life. We thought he was going to make it or be disabled so that he can talk (to say) who gave them a Danone.”

The MMC for Community Safety in the City of Johannesburg, Margaret Arnolds visited the families.

“I’m saying that Bheki Cele must come and save us from what is happening here. Your cops are not doing anything. We have had the two kids. We have had Ansia. We have one before Ansia. And there was another one as well. And we have the lady that was killed, honourable Ndlozi’s cousin that was killed. And do we have answers? We don’t. We have one woman that has been locked up and she is not talking and I do believe it is a syndicate. I believe it is a syndicate that is killing the kids for some reason.”

The Department of Community Safety says it will provide assistance to the families as they prepare for the memorial and funeral services.

Last month, the community called on Police Minister, Bheki Cele, to close down the local police station saying the area had some of the highest incidents of murder and rape in the province.

In September last year, the bodies of six-year-old Simphiwe Mncina and eight-year-old Mpho Makondo were discovered metres apart in Orange Farm Extension 4.

The deaths prompted community protests, including a march to the local police station.

Police are investigating the recent murders and are hoping for a breakthrough soon.