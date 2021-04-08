Three men were arrested, but one entered into a plea agreement with the state.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail for 30-year-old Suretha Brits following the murder of her husband, Leon Brits, at Pofadder in the Northern Cape.

Leon’s body was found in a swimming pool in October last year. It had several stab wounds.

Three men were arrested, but one entered into a plea agreement with the state.

Brits was arrested last month and is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and perjury.

The NPA’s Mojalefa Senokoatsane, says, “The prosecution in this case, led by advocate Johannes Cloete, will be opposing bail. The case has been postponed to the 29th and 30th of April for the bail hearing continuation,” says Senokoatsane.

Brits has been remanded in custody.