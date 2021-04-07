Nehawu reiterated the dissatisfaction regarding the non-implementation of the 2018 wage agreement for the public servants.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) President, Mzwandile Makwayiba, has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the non-implementation of the 2018 wage agreement signed with public sector unions.

Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has since announced a wage freeze for South Africa’s 1.2 million public servants.

Makwayiba was addressing Nehawu 12th Provincial Congress in Klerksdorp, North West.

Nehawu delegates from across the four regions of the North West, gathered at Klerksdorp for their three-day 12th provincial congress.

The congress, which is expected to elect new leadership in the province, is also in preparation for the national event in October.

He says public servants should not entirely blame Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for the non- implementation, as he was carrying out the instructions of the president.

“It’s wrong for the government of the African National Congress to refuse to give out salary. We cannot be told to keep quiet. Comrades, let us leave Tito. The problem is Cyril Ramaphosa. It is the president of the African National Congress who does not give the public service a salary.”

Makwayiba has also reiterated Nehawu’s position on campaigning for the ANC during the upcoming local government elections.

“We have not taken a decision to not vote for the ANC because this is the resolution of the congress. The congress in October will deliberate on this matter and discuss it.”

Premier Job Mokgoro also addressed delegates. They were however not impressed.

Nehawu Chairperson, Elizabeth Mokua, says they expected Mokgoro to reflect on the demands they have raised with him on numerous occasions.

“The premier just comes and gives us the status of COVID -19 in the province. I mean, we see it as a slap on our face as the congress of Nehawu. We did not really expect that from the premier. It looks like the premier is hellbent to not responding to the issues and the needs of the workers and we think that the premier must then decide whether we are going to work together or it means that Nehawu also has to device ways and means to get his attention.”

In responding to Nehawu’s concerns, Mokgoro had said, “In coming here, it was very important that I give feedback and I chose to give it on one-on-one basis with the chairperson. So, in that sense, I regret that I did not say this in my speech that I made.”

Nehawu members in other provinces are expected to convene their provincial congresses in the coming few weeks.