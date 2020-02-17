The Department of Agriculture in the North West has acknowledged challenges at their headquarters in Mahikeng. Workers downed tools saying the building is a health hazard.

Department head, Dipepeneneng Serage, says they are trying to find a short term solution, but it is the responsibility of the Department of Public Works to oversee the conditions of the building.

“We agree and do not oppose anything that our employees are saying. Definitely our building is very bad. We are going to try and organise mobile offices and mobile ablution facilities. In the event we are not able to solve this problem quicker, we may have to ask them in consultation with the MEC, and the Department of Public Works to work from home until we solve the problem. We are in agreement the place is unbearable, it’s in a bad shape, so their concerns are genuine.”