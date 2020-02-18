Mr X told the commission that he would sometimes deliver the cash to one of Dudu Myeni's three houses

The State Capture Commission has heard that former Mhlathuze Water Board and South African Airways (SAA) Board chair Dudu Myeni had demanded that R1 million be withdrawn from the account of a witness called Mr X and paid to her in cash.

Mr X , who is testifying from an unidentified location after he allegedly received death threats, said he had no idea that millions paid into his Isibonele business account came from Premier Attraction 1016- an entity owned by Myeni’s son, Thalente.

He described Thalente as someone who grew up in front of him. On Monday, Thalente Myeni failed to explain to the commission how he received a R2 million payment made to his consultancy firm in 2015.

The money ended up in Mr X’s account. He says he received a call from Myeni to withdarw money after the first million payment was received.

Mr X told the commission that he would sometimes deliver the cash to one of Dudu Myeni’s three houses. He says he would hide the cash in an office inside the house.

