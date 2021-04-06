The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security And Liaison has advised motorists to exercise extreme caution while on the road. It is reported that at least 40 people lost their lives on the Mpumalanga roads during the Easter holidays.

Departmental Spokesperson Motsi Moeti says many still travel at night during curfew hours.

“We have already lost 4o live since the commencement of the Easter holidays. This worries us too much because we are on lockdown. Obviously, the curfew starts at 00:00. We would expect some reductions because people are not traveling after midnight. Last year, there was a hard lockdown. So, we only had 6 fatalities. We are encouraging our people to continue to use the road as cautiously as possible so that this number does not grow more than it is already is because we really need to save lives on our roads.”

Crash in KZN

Meanwhile, at least seven people have been killed in a collision between two vehicles on the R34 between Ulundi and Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN EMS Spokesperson, Robert McKenzie, says the collision involved a car and a bakkie.

“There’s been a serious crash on the R34 between Ulundi and Vryheid northern KZN where there’s been a collision involving a car and a bakkie. Tragically, 7 people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash and paramedics treated six critically injured patients at the scene before transporting them through to hospital for continued medical care. The exact cause of the collision is not known at this stage, and it’s going to be investigated by the police.”

105 reported to have died on the country’s roads during Easter weekend: