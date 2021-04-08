Police have urged community members to come forth with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Police have warned motorists in the North West to be extra vigilant when travelling on deserted roads as armed robberies in the Brits area have picked up again.

Fifty-eight-year-old taxi driver, Sello Kgasu, was killed on Good Friday while driving in the De Wildt area when his taxi drove over spikes that were placed on the road. The two attackers shot and killed Kgasu and robbed his two passengers during the ambush.

Samuel Letlape, member of the Letlhabile/Brits United Local and Long Distance Taxi Association, says some roads have become increasingly dangerous to drive on.

Police Spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselenyane, says armed gangs have in the past used the same modus operandi to rob motorists. However, this is the first incident of its kind in recent times.

“These criminals stopped from these modus operandi, but as we can see now, it is again mushrooming in the province whereby the spikes are just spread along the road so that the cars can get puncture and the motorists are being attacked,” says Tselenyane.

The police’s 72-hour activation plan was put in operation after the attack.

“Until now, no one has been arrested and our police in Mmakau are following any lead that can assist in arresting the suspects. We are appealing to community members, especially the road users to be very vigilant when they are driving on that road, especially in the night or in the area of de Wildt,” says the police spokesperson.

