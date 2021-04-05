Mkasi has promised to hit the ground running and ring in changes in the sport.

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics has finally elected its structure following years of internal conflict that resulted in the dissolution of the board. The association was under administration since 2018 after its former president Sello Mokoena was suspended and later sacked.

Steve Mkasi has been elected as president. He has promised to hit the ground running and ring in changes in the sport.

Top of his priorities will be to revitalise sports academies in all the province’s 11 districts. The new board wants to foster development by establishing a larger pool of technical officials and coaches to help identify and consolidate talent from grassroots level.

It’s also hoping to get global sponsorship for the races to help lower the costs of organising events, which would in turn lower participating fees. Another area of concern is unscrupulous agents within the association who are stifling the development of youngsters and embezzling funds.

“If you go to a club and find out what’s their interest or the kids that are training in these tracks now they will tell you we just want to play, so we need to forget about self and prioritise the people that brought us here. Therefore in the apex of the organisation you need people who will not damage sport you need to work as a unit. If a person cannot work as a unit that person needs to be removed,” says Mkasi.

Confidence in new board

Clubs and associations within the sporting code have expressed their confidence in the new board and promised their full support.

“I would like to thank them for putting their hands up to take on the burden of responsibility for serving our sports and the challenge of building and restoring it to its former glory as one of the leading athletic provinces in South Africa, having come from the hotly contested election which on one hand is a sign of healthy democracy. The only way the elected individuals are going to be able to do so is to stand aside from the personal egos and hidden agendas and working together towards clearly defined common goals,” says Cheryl Winn from the Comrades Marathon Association.

Fikile Mbuthuma, who is an athlete, has high expectations.

“He must work hard, he must fulfill. We are looking forward to him seeing to it that everything will go according to plan. To the board and the committee that’s been elected we wish them well and work hard,” explains Mbuthuma.

Lux Gordhan from the Aspire Sports Coaching Academy is in full support.

“I am 100% behind the development of children, especially in rural areas. We have already started our programme at Aspire Athletics Academy about addressing talent in the informal settlement. He’s a wonderful person, we will get there.”

The new leadership says KZN’s top athletes will fare well during this year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics Games.