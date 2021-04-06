Mdluli in kidnapping, assault case

In 2020, Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and assault at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Both suspects were sentenced to three years for two counts of kidnapping which will run concurrently. Two years’ imprisonment for common assault will also run concurrently with two years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to the 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had a relationship with Mdluli’s customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping and assault as well as four counts of intimidation in 2019.

