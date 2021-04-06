“In my view, suffice to say at this point in time that the application for my recusal is refused. In my view, there is no substance in the application. The suggestions tendered by Mr. Motloung … is totally without substance and I find it is not in the interest of justice that I recuse.”
Motloung told the court his case needs an open-minded judge without pre-conceived ideas. He says they fear Bam will not be impartial. The application continues.
In February, Mdluli didn’t pitch in court:
Mdluli in kidnapping, assault case
In 2020, Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and assault at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Both suspects were sentenced to three years for two counts of kidnapping which will run concurrently. Two years’ imprisonment for common assault will also run concurrently with two years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The case relates to the 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had a relationship with Mdluli’s customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.
Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping and assault as well as four counts of intimidation in 2019.
