Many people have fled the coastal town due to safety concerns.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to announce a date for an urgent SADC Troika meeting on Mozambique.

This follows recent unrest in the northern region of Cabo Delgado, where dozens of people were killed during last month’s militant attack on a hotel in Palma.

The international community is calling for decisive action to end the fighting.

Mozambique insurgency requires urgent regional response:

Countries such as United States of America, France, Italy and Portugal have said they are willing to help Mozambique’s government.

The African Union (AU) has however warned against this move saying the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and AU must take the lead.

The SADC Troika meeting this week is expected to come up with a resolution that will lead to action that will be taken by the regional body.

However, nearly four years since the insurgence began, the African regional bodies have chosen quiet diplomacy rather than action despite heavy criticism over their decision.

