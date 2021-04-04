Magashule has said he respects and accepts the ANC NEC's step-aside resolution.

Some ANC members who support party Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, say they are ready to embark on protests across the country this coming week against the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) resolution that he should step aside.

The ANC NEC made the decision, calling for ANC members who are charged with serious crimes such as corruption to step aside from their positions while their cases are being heard in court, during its meeting last weekend.

Magashule to consult with former ANC leaders:

Magashule’s supporters, who operate under the so-called Radical Economic Transformation banner, have vowed to shutdown metros, national roads and access to business hubs to drive their point home.

This comes days after civic organisation, Sanco in the Free State, pledged to galvanise support against Magashule’s stepping down.

On Tuesday, Free State Sanco Chairperson, Gift Poli, rejected the ANC’s step-aside rule as a mechanism designed to remove Magashule from office.

Poli believes that the ANC SG is being persecuted for pushing Radical Economic Transformation and refusing to take instructions from, what he calls, White masters.

Magashule is facing fraud, corruption and money laundering related to a tender to replace hazardous asbestos roofs in the Free State when he was Premier.

A pre-trial in the matter is set down for August 11 at the High Court in Bloemfontein.

ANC SG Ace Magashule wants speedy conclusion to his case: