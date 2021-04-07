Magashule has 21 days to step aside from his position.

African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule says he’ll hold a meeting with party president Cyril Ramaphosa before the end of this month.

The two leaders will discuss the step-aside resolution, which ANC members are currently debating. After meeting Ramaphosa, Magashule will hold a series of consultative meetings with former ANC leaders, including Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki.

Magashule has 21 days to temporary step down from his position, as he’s facing serious criminal charges which related to replacing asbestos roofing in the Free State when he was Premier of the province.

Magashule spoke to the media in Kliptown, Soweto where he’s paying tribute to the late struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke

“It will be after consultations with the former leaders of the ANC. There’s no way I can do any other thing before I report back to the President and the national executive committee,” he said.

Below is Magashule’s address in Soweto:

Also speaking in Soweto, NEC member, Dakota Legoete, cautioned against creating the impression that, the step-aside resolution only referred to Magashule.

Legoete says the resolution was deliberated on at the last elective conference of the ANC and it is now being implemented.

He says the top officials and the National Working Committee are compiling a list of names of those who should step aside because they are charged with serious criminal offences such as corruption.

“The step aside guidelines, it’s a principle position of the ANC and not an Ace Magashule clause, as it was reported. It’s going to affect many leaders and members of the ANC alike. Those who are in conflict with the law. And I think as it is now we will take all the reports of the integrity commission put them in terms of their recommendations how they dealt with from the list process, who’s supposed to step aside,” he says.