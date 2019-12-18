The municipality has been placed under Section 139 b of the constitution which enables the provincial government to exercise administrative work.

Limpopo Co-operative Governance MEC Basikop Makamu says they will institute forensic investigations into the embattled Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Mokopane. Makamu has officially informed the municipal council that the department’s intervention team will assume its responsibilities in the municipality before the end of this week.

Makamu says they will work with the Provincial Treasury in their investigations.

“The rapid assessment report that was done here has already been forwarded to the MEC for Treasury to go all out and get a credible company that will be able to come and conduct the forensic investigations in the municipality, that will be able to assist as to which one do we take to the Hawks, which one do we take to the AG (Auditor-General). A forensic investigation will be done in this municipality by us as the provincial government. I think by February the forensic investigation should start.”

Some councillors believe that the intervention will not yield any positive results.

