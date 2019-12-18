Kallis has played a combined 519 international matches for the Proteas and scored 25 534 runs

Former all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, has been appointed as the South African cricket team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Centurion on Wednesday.

Kallis has played a combined 519 international matches for the Proteas and scored 25-thousand- 534 runs. He also took 577 wickets.

He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after scoring 62 international centuries, 45 in test matches and 17 in one-day internationals. He averaged above 55 runs per innings in test matches and above 44 in ODI’s.

The Proteas are currently preparing for a full home series against England, starting with the first test match in Centurion on the 26th of this month.