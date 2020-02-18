EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no need to re-look at the rules of Parliament.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has commended National Council of Provinces Speaker, Amos Masondo for the way he handled the State of the Nation Address last week. The EFF disrupted the proceedings by raising several points of order, resulting in an almost 90-minute delay before President Cyril Ramaphosa started his address.

Afterwards Members of Parliament agreed to re-look at the rules of Parliament to avoid such disruptions in the future.

However, Malema says there is no need to do that.

“I heard another one saying here that you want to amend the rules. The problem is not the rules; the problem is reading the rules. Your comrades, Mr President, do not read. The reality is that they don’t read. They read True Love magazine and Drum. When it comes to political literature; when it comes to reading the rules, they do not read.”

In the video below EFF leader President Julius Malema addresses the house:

Meanwhile, interim Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of letting the country down.

Steenhuisen said instead of a new dawn there is new despair as the economy and foreign investment decline.

“And we are all disappointed in the state of our nation. Honourable members, do you remember the mood of just two years ago. It’s hard to imagine how we had hope. I had real hope that you were just maybe the one who was going to lead us out of the darkness and into the new dawn that you promised us. You had all the cards Mr President and then you went and blew it. You let us down.”