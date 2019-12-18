The Supreme Court of Appeal awarded the Komape family R1.4 million in compensation for the death of five-year-old Michael

The Limpopo Education Department says it is studying the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein in the Michael Komape case.

The court has awarded the Komape family R1.4 million in compensation for the death of five-year-old Michael.

The child died after falling in a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo in 2014.

His family approached the Supreme Court of Appeal after the High Court in Polokwane dismissed its claim for compensation in 2018.

The Department’s Spokesperson Sam Makondo says they will comment after studying the judgment.

Watch Michael’s father, James Komape comment on the ruling.