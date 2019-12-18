The Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says police are currently at the scene and no arrests have been made

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder, after a 16-year-old boy was killed, allegedly by initiates at Great Kei. It is alleged that initiates accused the boy of stealing their food.

The deceased who was not an initiate, was tied and beaten up, at a school that had 14 initiates.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says police are currently at the scene and no arrests have been made.

“The allegation is that the deceased is suspected to have been involved in stealing food from abakhwetha. It is alleged that the abakhwetha tied him up, beat him up until he died. The MEC of the department Xolile Nqatha is of the view that whoever is found to have had direct responsibility for the death of the deceased is arrested and have his day in court.”