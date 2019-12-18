The Durban franchise is bottom of the 4-Day Domestic Series table after failing to win in the first four rounds of 2019/20.

Dolphins coach Imraan Khan admits they have not played good cricket so far this season, but believes they still have the capability to turn things around over the next six weeks.

However, one win in the competition can bring them back to within catching distance of the teams above them. Khan is hoping that can happen when they welcome the fourth-placed Warriors to Kingsmead on Thursday.

The focus over the past few weeks in South African cricket has been on the Mzansi Super League (MSL), which concluded on Monday.

The Durban team ended fourth in the MSL, but now the focus returns to the red-ball game.

Khan says his players who were not involved in MSL 2.0 have been working hard on their long-format skills.

Like most of his players, Khan too was involved in the second edition of the MSL, working as an understudy to legendary former South Africa batsman and coach, Gary Kirsten, at the Durban Heat.

Kirsten is a man that has immense experience both as a player and a coach, having also won the World Cup with India back in 2011. Khan says it was an enlightening experience. – Report by Thahir Asmal