The IEC says there are around 1.2 million registered voters that don't have their addresses registered, which might make it difficult for them to vote.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says due to budgetary constraints it will only have one voter registration weekend ahead of the Local Government Elections (LGE) expected later in 2021.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo appealed to the public to visit IEC centres when the registration weekend is announced to verify their details.

Mamabolo says, “We want to urge South Africans that when the details of that registration weekend are announced that we take full advantage of the facility. It is the simplest way in which to access electoral services because we open 23 000 points across the country, you just walk to the station to enlist, correct your details, tender your address and so on.”

Political parties split on proposed elections postponement

There continues to be uncertainty as to when the local government elections will be held. This after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) intensified its bid to have the polls pushed back.

Malema’s addresses the postponement in the video below:



Following a meeting of its top leadership last week, the EFF indicated that the party will write a letter to the IEC asking that the date for elections scheduled for later this year be pushed back.

Originally the party had proposed that local, provincial and national elections be merged and held in 2024.

Now it says it simply wants a postponement.

“If they don’t want to synchronise, at least they can postpone the elections. There was no political activity and you cannot have a free and fair election without an effective campaign,” says EFF leader Julius Malema.

Some political parties are in agreement with the postponement of the upcoming 2021 LGE, according to the EFF. Others don’t agree with the proposal.

Political parties meet IEC to discuss upcoming LGE: