The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, General Bantu Holomisa, is calling for an interim government to take over until the next general elections in 2024. He says the move will afford the governing African National Congress (ANC) time to sort out the infighting and allegations of corruption levelled against some of its deployees.

This comes amid reports that sympathisers of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule are planning a national shutdown.

Holomisa says the ANC must hand over power to the Constitutional Court, which would structure an interim arrangement.

“Let us have a plan B because if that civil disobedience does take place it’s going to stretch security forces we might end up having killings in the process. The ANC is imploding perhaps an interim government can be drawn from civil society. For those who are doing wrong things, the law must take its own course because some of these deployees are still being called to Luthuli House to go and account there instead of following the laws of the country. Between now and 2024 the ANC will be in a position to go and sort out its mass infighting,” he says.

Allegations against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Holomisa earlier levelled serious allegation against Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. He’s accused her of receiving cash and gifts totalling R5 million from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor between 2017 and 2019.

The allegations are contained in a letter Holomisa sent to the chairperson of Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence last week.

Mapisa-Nqakula has said she views the allegations in a serious light and urged those in the know to report the crime to law enforcement agencies.

The Minister the UDM leader should also provide evidence and allow the matter to be ventilated in a court of law.