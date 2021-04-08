Giorgio Armani may consider a joint venture with another Italian company, the founder of the Milanese fashion house told US magazine Vogue, opening the door for the first time to a potential business partner.
In an interview published on the vogue.com website, Armani, 86, said the COVID-19 emergency had “made us open our eyes a bit.”
However, he said his long-held idea that the company should remain independent was no longer “so strictly necessary.”
Vogue also quoted Armani’s niece Roberta Armani, who works at the family’s company, as saying “it could be great, finally, to have an important Made in Italy joint venture in the fashion industry” though she added she had no insight on her uncle’s plans.