Dr Mdlalose died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday at the age of 89.

The family of KwaZulu-Natal’s first premier Dr Frank Mdlalose has described him as a loving person who had a good sense of humour.

Dr Mdlalose died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday at the age of 89.

His special provincial funeral service is under way in Madadeni, Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Mdlalose’s widow Eunice, who was also admitted to hospital after contracting COVID-19, was discharged on Wednesday.

Mdlalose’s daughter, Makhosazana, says her father was a real family man.

“We are trying very hard together but it’s not easy. He loved family gatherings, very sociable person and decent, very respectful, we were very happy to be his family. We enjoyed it, he was a blessing to all of us. Not only the family, the community everybody. He always wanted things to be done the right way. Most of the things at home happened around the meal table, dining table, each time we are together dining there,” says Makhosazana.

Dignitaries arrived at the St Andrews Anglican Church in Madadeni outside Newcastle for the funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted him a special provincial funeral at the request of Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa says Mdlalose served both the party and the community very well.

“Dr Mdlalose played a critical role as a minister of health, many clinics, hospitals as well as bursary funds for medical students which was not available during apartheid time but through Dr FT Mdlalose they championed the bursary fund which assisted many black students to become medical doctors whom we take pride of,” says Hlabisa.

MEC’s for Health, Arts & Culture, Cogta, Agriculture along with the Director-General of the Province, Dr Nonhlanhla O.Mkhize in attendance of the Special Provincial Official Funeral for the Late Dr Frank Themba Mdlalose. pic.twitter.com/JCa7DhEHwd — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 8, 2021

Special Provincial Official Funeral of the late Dr Frank Themba Mdlalose: