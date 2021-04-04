[File photo] Members from the ANC were expelled from the party after they voted with the opposition to remove Maluti-A-Phofung executive mayor, Vusi Tshabalala.

Expelled ANC members in the troubled Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality in the Free State are adamant that they will not return to the party.

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein ruled in favour of some of the sacked members in the dispute regarding the validity of the May 2018 provincial elective conference.

They were expelled from the party after they voted with the opposition to remove Maluti-A-Phofung executive mayor, Vusi Tshabalala.

The SCA found that bogus members participated in the disputed conference.

MAP 16 Civic Movement spokesperson, Paratlane Motloung says the movement will represent the aspirations of the people.

“Eventually we formed an organisation called MAP 16 Civic Movement. So this is a movement that we are building, that we hope will really represent the aspirations of the people of Maluti-A-Phofung and we are committed by all means to that cause. And this particular councilor Shashapa Motaung is our member and by no means an ANC member. And we are very clear that we are not going to ANC under any conditions, so we are staying intact in Maluti-A-Phofung civic movement.”