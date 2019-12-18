Mzwanele Ntyhontso says they have been calling for the release of the political prisoners that were at the forefront of the liberation of the country, but no one is prepared to listen

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) President Mzwanele Nyhontso says the exclusion of the incarcerated APLA cadres from the Presidential prisoner’s remissions and pardon is a shame to democracy.

This follows the announcement made by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on remission of sentences on Reconciliation Day.

Ntyhontso says they have been calling for the release of the political prisoners that were at the forefront of the liberation of the country, but no one is prepared to listen.

“Because by virtue of the statement from the President and the Justice Minister, PAC members or APLA members are not going to benefit from the remission of the President.”

“We are calling for the Presidential pardon of our members, the release unconditionally, remember if it is parole it has got stringent conditions, if it is pardon it is better because you are even wiped out of the criminal record, we are very disappointed.”

Related video click below: