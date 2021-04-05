Lesufi says an audio recording relating to the matter has been tampered with to mislead the public.

The Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) has called on the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to investigate the allegations made against Gauteng MEC, Panyaza Lesufi. The union also wants Lesufi to step aside until the matter is resolved.

Lesufi has rejected, what he labels “misleading reports ” contained in the City Press, that he convened a secret meeting to discuss departmental tenders.

EUSA Spokesperson, Kabelo Mahlobongwane, says, “The educator’s union of South Africa we actually concerned about these continuous allegations of corruption that are overlooked in basic education in the country. The statement that he released does nothing to answer to these allegations that are made by media, if indeed he’s innocent then he must recuse himself from the position of MEC and allow investigations to take place.”

Unfortunately in a democratic society the accuser doesn’t need to proof their allegations but the accused must proof their innocence. I take my work and my commitment to serve so serious that it’s clear it’s becoming a pain to my enemies something I have no control over. pic.twitter.com/aJsA4cDymY — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 4, 2021

MEC Lesufi has denied any wrongdoing.

He says an audio recording relating to the matter was tampered with to mislead the public. Lesufi says the meeting in question occurred in May 2020 and involved the community of Shoshanguve over electricity disruptions at a local school.

The Economic Freedom Fighters believes the MEC’s alleged actions amount to treason. They have urged the Education Department to sack Lesufi, while also calling for the abolishment of the tender system, saying that it only exists to serve the interests of a few.