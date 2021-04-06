Barnes says extensive movement of people may have caused the further spread of COVID-19.

One health expert is urging people, who travelled during the Easter period, to pay attention to any flu-like symptoms they may experience over the next few days, which could signal a coronavirus infection.

Thousands of people have flocked back home after spending time at various holiday destinations over the weekend.

Epidemiologist, Dr Jo Barnes, says the extensive movement of people may have caused the further spread of COVID-19.

“Please be a responsible citizen and watch out for any symptoms. If you feel even slightly fluish, try and isolate yourself and have the least amount of contact with other people and have yourself tested. If you find that you are testing positive, please – particularly for those who went to the rural areas – where the health services may not be as good as towns and cities – please let the people know that you tested positive. That doesn’t only go for yourself, but for anybody who was in your party,” adds the Dr.

Barnes has also expressed concern over the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted, saying not enough is being done to detect the early stages of South Africa’s third wave of the coronavirus.

“I am just concerned that our stats are undercounting – we know that. I am just concerned that this undercount means that we would only become aware of the wave a little bit late in the process, that is why I am asking everybody to please be responsible and watch out and get yourself tested.”

Dr Fundile Nyati shares insights on how Easter weekend is likely to affect the COVID-19 trajectory:

On Monday night, South Africa reported 452 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1 552 416.

The death toll now stands at 52 995 after eight more deaths were reported.

Latest SA stats: