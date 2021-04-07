[File Image] The university admits that some students have had challenges with their online registration system.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) says it is exploring new strategies of dealing with the slow pace of registration of first year students.

On Tuesday, scores of learners queued outside the institution in the hope of registering for this year’s academic year.

Pictures on social media showed long queue of students outside the DUT’s Steve Biko campus, without social distancing.

This the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) sports centre today. Those in the know say applicants said they want to register or need their queries attended to physically on campus and were not leaving until this was done. pic.twitter.com/HWTbuQCwaZ — Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) April 6, 2021

But in a statement DUT says the applicants were not invited to register.

The DUT says there were a number of unauthorised social media posts inviting applicants to come to campus on Tuesday, which caused the overcrowding.

Now, the DUT has decided to decentralise on-campus registration support, to assist these applicants. – Reporting by Nonhlakanipho Magwaza

Durban University of Technology announced that there are Walk Ins And this was happening today in the morning as a result: pic.twitter.com/RGGPPronvw — Mlu Ntshangase (@Mlungisi_N2) April 6, 2021