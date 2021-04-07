The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has decided to temporarily close its five campuses in the city.

Management says the closure is aimed at preventing people from congregating on the campuses.

A large group of people who wanted to register as first-year students allegedly invaded the sports field on the Steve Biko campus on Tuesday.

All online activities including registration will continue.

Those in the know say applicants said they want to register or need their queries attended to physically on campus and were not leaving until this was done. pic.twitter.com/HWTbuQCwaZ

— Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) April 6, 2021

The group, believed to be students, arrived at the Steve Biko campus, to be registered after messages circulated on a fake social media account inviting walk in registrations.

The university denies this type of messaging.

It is believed that the situation escalated today with protesters milling outside the Steve Biko Campus, with attempts to blockade nearby roads.

The university has called on law enforcement authorities to assist.

DUT says it is exploring new strategies of dealing with the slow pace of registration of first year students.