The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced MMC Randall Williams as its mayoral candidate in Tshwane. He is earmarked to replace controversial Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa who is vacating the office at the end of the month.

Williams is currently serving as Tshwane MMC for Economic Development. He came out tops against the current Acting Mayor Abel Tau and Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

The DA will, however, still need the support of opposition parties to retain the Mayor’s seat with Williams at the helm.