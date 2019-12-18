The Trade and Industry Department says it is dealing with the mushrooming of taverns near schools.

The Trade and Industry Department says it is concerned about the culture of drinking in Durban during the festive season. The department has embarked on a National Liquor Awareness Campaign in the city to highlight the dangers of binge drinking.

South Africa is said to be among the top countries in which alcohol is abused. The department also says it is currently dealing with the mushrooming of taverns near schools.

Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina, who led the campaign, also visited various alcohol outlets near the Durban beachfront.

“It is a very serious issue. I was even scared there is an article; it was saying Durban a drinking city. What we are here to say is yes it is a serious issue. Yes, South Africa is among those countries that are drinking excessively, that is why we are here to make sure that we carry out this campaign. We are one of the top countries that are abusing alcohol and as we have said mostly Durban. Durban is a holiday destination for almost everyone in the continent, even outside the country, so that is why, it is worse during this time, the peak season.”

Meanwhile, Vinay Maharaj, whose alcohol outlet was visited, says he abides by the liquor regulations.

“Yes, I have showed them every document, everything is in order. They have advised further to make sure that security points are in place and extra security of the festive which we do have in place and also the trading times.”