The bail application of a man charged with the murder of up and coming musician Lindokuhle Cele has been postponed in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court, south of Durban.

The postponement was granted to allow police investigators to verify the residential address of the accused Mvuyisi Noguda. Noguda is due to appear in court again on the 25th of February

Family, friends, gays and lesbian rights campaigners gathered in court to show their support for the slain aspiring Umlazi musician Lindokuhle Cele.

Cele was stabbed 21 times in full view of the public at a famous butchery in Umlazi, allegedly by 22-year-old accused, Mvuyisa Noguda.

Noguda looked anxious as he entered the dock, wearing blue jeans and a green golf shirt. Outside court, Cele’s family and Gay and Lesbian rights activists expressed their disappointment about the delay in the case.

Lesbian and Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer coordinator Sbongiseni Khumalo explains.

“The communities are very angry because this guy was very innocent. We still don’t understand why did he kill him and for now as you can see when he was appearing in court it seems like he doesn’t care. We want a life sentence so that he cannot live with the community because he can’t live with the diversity he needs to understand that in this country. We are diverse, this is a diverse country, everybody has a right to live regardless of their sexual orientation, regardless of colour, regardless of language. We are here to support the family for this guy to be sentenced to life,” explains Khumalo.

Noguda is expected back in court next week Tuesday.